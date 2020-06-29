Bilcare Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 120.17 crore, down 84.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 120.17 crore in March 2020 down 84.92% from Rs. 796.74 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.57 crore in March 2020 up 253.91% from Rs. 49.75 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.65 crore in March 2020 down 70.82% from Rs. 70.77 crore in March 2019.

Bilcare EPS has increased to Rs. 32.52 in March 2020 from Rs. 21.13 in March 2019.

Bilcare shares closed at 55.75 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given 188.11% returns over the last 6 months and 132.78% over the last 12 months.