    Bilcare Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 182.25 crore, down 26.55% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 10:13 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bilcare are:

    Net Sales at Rs 182.25 crore in June 2023 down 26.55% from Rs. 248.13 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.14 crore in June 2023 down 96.41% from Rs. 6.69 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.04 crore in June 2023 down 10.79% from Rs. 19.10 crore in June 2022.

    Bilcare shares closed at 93.95 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 74.63% returns over the last 6 months and 41.38% over the last 12 months.

    Bilcare
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations182.25233.50248.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations182.25233.50248.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials130.74136.33193.43
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.4315.94-10.96
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.2716.2314.44
    Depreciation10.509.309.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses30.2250.6735.36
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.955.036.43
    Other Income3.594.133.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.549.169.67
    Interest19.0011.3815.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-12.46-2.22-6.15
    Exceptional Items-0.84227.26-0.55
    P/L Before Tax-13.30225.04-6.70
    Tax-0.16146.76-0.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-13.1478.28-5.93
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-13.1478.28-5.93
    Minority Interest---32.06-0.76
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-13.1446.22-6.69
    Equity Share Capital23.5523.5523.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.3619.63-2.84
    Diluted EPS-3.3619.63-2.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.3619.63-2.84
    Diluted EPS-3.3619.63-2.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 10:00 am

