Bilcare Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 182.25 crore, down 26.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 182.25 crore in June 2023 down 26.55% from Rs. 248.13 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.14 crore in June 2023 down 96.41% from Rs. 6.69 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.04 crore in June 2023 down 10.79% from Rs. 19.10 crore in June 2022.

Bilcare shares closed at 93.95 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 74.63% returns over the last 6 months and 41.38% over the last 12 months.