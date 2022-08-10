Bilcare Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 248.13 crore, up 39.61% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bilcare are:
Net Sales at Rs 248.13 crore in June 2022 up 39.61% from Rs. 177.73 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.69 crore in June 2022 up 56.22% from Rs. 15.28 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.10 crore in June 2022 up 16.82% from Rs. 16.35 crore in June 2021.
Bilcare shares closed at 65.40 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -29.49% returns over the last 6 months and -29.11% over the last 12 months.
|
|Bilcare
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|248.13
|255.69
|177.73
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|248.13
|255.69
|177.73
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|193.43
|183.61
|127.05
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-10.96
|1.40
|-6.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.44
|15.15
|14.50
|Depreciation
|9.43
|9.45
|10.78
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|35.36
|36.77
|29.81
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.43
|9.31
|1.61
|Other Income
|3.24
|8.70
|3.96
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.67
|18.01
|5.57
|Interest
|15.82
|16.95
|18.42
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.15
|1.06
|-12.85
|Exceptional Items
|-0.55
|-3.57
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.70
|-2.51
|-12.85
|Tax
|-0.77
|0.96
|0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.93
|-3.47
|-12.89
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.93
|-3.47
|-12.89
|Minority Interest
|-0.76
|-2.37
|-2.39
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-6.69
|-5.84
|-15.28
|Equity Share Capital
|23.55
|23.55
|23.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.84
|-2.48
|-6.49
|Diluted EPS
|-2.84
|-2.48
|-6.49
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.84
|-2.48
|-6.49
|Diluted EPS
|-2.84
|-2.48
|-6.49
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited