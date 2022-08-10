 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Bilcare Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 248.13 crore, up 39.61% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:43 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bilcare are:

Net Sales at Rs 248.13 crore in June 2022 up 39.61% from Rs. 177.73 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.69 crore in June 2022 up 56.22% from Rs. 15.28 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.10 crore in June 2022 up 16.82% from Rs. 16.35 crore in June 2021.

Bilcare shares closed at 65.40 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -29.49% returns over the last 6 months and -29.11% over the last 12 months.

Bilcare
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 248.13 255.69 177.73
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 248.13 255.69 177.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 193.43 183.61 127.05
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -10.96 1.40 -6.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.44 15.15 14.50
Depreciation 9.43 9.45 10.78
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 35.36 36.77 29.81
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.43 9.31 1.61
Other Income 3.24 8.70 3.96
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.67 18.01 5.57
Interest 15.82 16.95 18.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -6.15 1.06 -12.85
Exceptional Items -0.55 -3.57 --
P/L Before Tax -6.70 -2.51 -12.85
Tax -0.77 0.96 0.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -5.93 -3.47 -12.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -5.93 -3.47 -12.89
Minority Interest -0.76 -2.37 -2.39
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -6.69 -5.84 -15.28
Equity Share Capital 23.55 23.55 23.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.84 -2.48 -6.49
Diluted EPS -2.84 -2.48 -6.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.84 -2.48 -6.49
Diluted EPS -2.84 -2.48 -6.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Bilcare #Earnings First-Cut #packaging #Results
first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.