Bilcare Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 248.13 crore, up 39.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 248.13 crore in June 2022 up 39.61% from Rs. 177.73 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.69 crore in June 2022 up 56.22% from Rs. 15.28 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.10 crore in June 2022 up 16.82% from Rs. 16.35 crore in June 2021.

Bilcare shares closed at 65.40 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -29.49% returns over the last 6 months and -29.11% over the last 12 months.