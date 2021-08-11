Bilcare Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 177.73 crore, up 28.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 177.73 crore in June 2021 up 28.05% from Rs. 138.80 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.28 crore in June 2021 up 6.54% from Rs. 16.35 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.35 crore in June 2021 up 22.47% from Rs. 13.35 crore in June 2020.

Bilcare shares closed at 90.05 on August 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 44.66% returns over the last 6 months and 104.20% over the last 12 months.