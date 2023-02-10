 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bilcare Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 245.86 crore, up 18.34% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 10:01 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bilcare are:

Net Sales at Rs 245.86 crore in December 2022 up 18.34% from Rs. 207.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.78 crore in December 2022 down 35.11% from Rs. 13.90 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.47 crore in December 2022 down 9.31% from Rs. 13.75 crore in December 2021.

Bilcare
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 245.86 254.03 207.75
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 245.86 254.03 207.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 173.50 187.59 155.95
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 7.30 0.71 -8.36
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.90 15.01 15.97
Depreciation 9.64 9.44 9.57
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 36.14 36.26 30.74
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.38 5.02 3.88
Other Income 0.45 2.50 0.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.83 7.52 4.18
Interest 16.36 16.44 15.86
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -13.53 -8.92 -11.68
Exceptional Items -6.91 7.11 --
P/L Before Tax -20.44 -1.81 -11.68
Tax -1.20 1.08 -0.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -19.24 -2.89 -11.42
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -19.24 -2.89 -11.42
Minority Interest 0.46 -2.80 -2.48
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -18.78 -5.69 -13.90
Equity Share Capital 23.55 23.55 23.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -7.98 -2.42 -5.90
Diluted EPS -7.98 -2.42 -5.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -7.98 -2.42 -5.90
Diluted EPS -7.98 -2.42 -5.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited