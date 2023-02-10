Bilcare Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 245.86 crore, up 18.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 245.86 crore in December 2022 up 18.34% from Rs. 207.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.78 crore in December 2022 down 35.11% from Rs. 13.90 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.47 crore in December 2022 down 9.31% from Rs. 13.75 crore in December 2021.

Bilcare shares closed at 59.30 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.20% returns over the last 6 months and -34.94% over the last 12 months.