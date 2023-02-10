Bilcare Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 245.86 crore, up 18.34% Y-o-Y
February 10, 2023 / 10:01 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bilcare are:
Net Sales at Rs 245.86 crore in December 2022 up 18.34% from Rs. 207.75 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.78 crore in December 2022 down 35.11% from Rs. 13.90 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.47 crore in December 2022 down 9.31% from Rs. 13.75 crore in December 2021.
Bilcare shares closed at 59.30 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.20% returns over the last 6 months and -34.94% over the last 12 months.
|Bilcare
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|245.86
|254.03
|207.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|245.86
|254.03
|207.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|173.50
|187.59
|155.95
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|7.30
|0.71
|-8.36
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|16.90
|15.01
|15.97
|Depreciation
|9.64
|9.44
|9.57
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|36.14
|36.26
|30.74
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.38
|5.02
|3.88
|Other Income
|0.45
|2.50
|0.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.83
|7.52
|4.18
|Interest
|16.36
|16.44
|15.86
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-13.53
|-8.92
|-11.68
|Exceptional Items
|-6.91
|7.11
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-20.44
|-1.81
|-11.68
|Tax
|-1.20
|1.08
|-0.26
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-19.24
|-2.89
|-11.42
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-19.24
|-2.89
|-11.42
|Minority Interest
|0.46
|-2.80
|-2.48
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-18.78
|-5.69
|-13.90
|Equity Share Capital
|23.55
|23.55
|23.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.98
|-2.42
|-5.90
|Diluted EPS
|-7.98
|-2.42
|-5.90
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.98
|-2.42
|-5.90
|Diluted EPS
|-7.98
|-2.42
|-5.90
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited