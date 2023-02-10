English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Bilcare Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 245.86 crore, up 18.34% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 10:01 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bilcare are:

    Net Sales at Rs 245.86 crore in December 2022 up 18.34% from Rs. 207.75 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.78 crore in December 2022 down 35.11% from Rs. 13.90 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.47 crore in December 2022 down 9.31% from Rs. 13.75 crore in December 2021.

    Bilcare
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations245.86254.03207.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations245.86254.03207.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials173.50187.59155.95
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.300.71-8.36
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.9015.0115.97
    Depreciation9.649.449.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses36.1436.2630.74
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.385.023.88
    Other Income0.452.500.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.837.524.18
    Interest16.3616.4415.86
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-13.53-8.92-11.68
    Exceptional Items-6.917.11--
    P/L Before Tax-20.44-1.81-11.68
    Tax-1.201.08-0.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-19.24-2.89-11.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-19.24-2.89-11.42
    Minority Interest0.46-2.80-2.48
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-18.78-5.69-13.90
    Equity Share Capital23.5523.5523.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.98-2.42-5.90
    Diluted EPS-7.98-2.42-5.90
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.98-2.42-5.90
    Diluted EPS-7.98-2.42-5.90
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited