Bilcare Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 131.50 crore, down 81.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 131.50 crore in December 2019 down 81.89% from Rs. 726.03 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.24 crore in December 2019 up 136.28% from Rs. 113.66 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.33 crore in December 2019 down 59.95% from Rs. 55.75 crore in December 2018.

Bilcare EPS has increased to Rs. 17.52 in December 2019 from Rs. 48.26 in December 2018.

Bilcare shares closed at 16.65 on February 13, 2020 (BSE) and has given -5.13% returns over the last 6 months and -37.76% over the last 12 months.