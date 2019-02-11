Bilcare Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 726.03 crore, up 2.85% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bilcare are:
Net Sales at Rs 726.03 crore in December 2018 up 2.85% from Rs. 705.89 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 113.66 crore in December 2018 up 6.44% from Rs. 121.48 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.75 crore in December 2018 up 19.02% from Rs. 46.84 crore in December 2017.
Bilcare shares closed at 28.35 on February 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -37.07% returns over the last 6 months and -57.05% over the last 12 months.
|
|Bilcare
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|726.03
|726.90
|705.89
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|726.03
|726.90
|705.89
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|392.93
|414.19
|393.91
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|7.40
|-9.87
|-12.32
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|152.28
|152.50
|142.09
|Depreciation
|106.35
|106.07
|102.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|138.58
|139.37
|138.34
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-71.51
|-75.36
|-58.18
|Other Income
|20.91
|-7.20
|2.97
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-50.60
|-82.56
|-55.21
|Interest
|56.09
|69.71
|51.57
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-106.69
|-152.27
|-106.78
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-6.03
|P/L Before Tax
|-106.69
|-152.27
|-112.81
|Tax
|6.69
|5.16
|8.67
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-113.38
|-157.43
|-121.48
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-113.38
|-157.43
|-121.48
|Minority Interest
|-0.28
|0.91
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-113.66
|-156.52
|-121.48
|Equity Share Capital
|23.55
|23.55
|23.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-48.26
|-66.46
|-51.85
|Diluted EPS
|-48.26
|-66.46
|-51.85
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-48.26
|-66.46
|-51.85
|Diluted EPS
|-48.26
|-66.46
|-51.85
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited