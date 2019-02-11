Bilcare Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 726.03 crore, up 2.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 726.03 crore in December 2018 up 2.85% from Rs. 705.89 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 113.66 crore in December 2018 up 6.44% from Rs. 121.48 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.75 crore in December 2018 up 19.02% from Rs. 46.84 crore in December 2017.

Bilcare shares closed at 28.35 on February 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -37.07% returns over the last 6 months and -57.05% over the last 12 months.