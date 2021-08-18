BIL Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 97.00 crore, up 55.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 97.00 crore in June 2021 up 55.45% from Rs. 62.40 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.44 crore in June 2021 up 324.59% from Rs. 1.52 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.04 crore in June 2021 up 13.77% from Rs. 22.01 crore in June 2020.

BIL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.29 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.07 in June 2020.

BIL shares closed at 36.20 on August 17, 2021 (BSE) and has given 50.83% returns over the last 6 months and 129.11% over the last 12 months.