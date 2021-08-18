MARKET NEWS

BIL Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 97.00 crore, up 55.45% Y-o-Y

August 18, 2021 / 12:00 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BMW INDUSTRIES LIMITED are:

Net Sales at Rs 97.00 crore in June 2021 up 55.45% from Rs. 62.40 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.44 crore in June 2021 up 324.59% from Rs. 1.52 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.04 crore in June 2021 up 13.77% from Rs. 22.01 crore in June 2020.

BIL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.29 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.07 in June 2020.

BIL shares closed at 36.20 on August 17, 2021 (BSE) and has given 50.83% returns over the last 6 months and 129.11% over the last 12 months.

BMW INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations97.00116.6662.40
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations97.00116.6662.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials38.5442.2221.71
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.844.535.62
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost4.264.652.99
Depreciation10.9411.6011.37
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses28.3132.5412.21
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.1021.138.49
Other Income1.003.082.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.1024.2110.64
Interest5.906.148.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.2018.072.19
Exceptional Items---181.29--
P/L Before Tax8.20-163.212.19
Tax1.76-40.920.67
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.44-122.291.52
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.44-122.291.52
Equity Share Capital22.5122.5122.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.29-5.420.07
Diluted EPS0.29-5.420.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.29-5.420.07
Diluted EPS0.29-5.420.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

