 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

BIL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 127.38 crore, up 21.58% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 05:12 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BMW INDUSTRIES LIMITED are:Net Sales at Rs 127.38 crore in December 2022 up 21.58% from Rs. 104.77 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.95 crore in December 2022 up 82.28% from Rs. 7.65 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.31 crore in December 2022 up 36.42% from Rs. 27.35 crore in December 2021.
BIL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.62 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.34 in December 2021. BIL shares closed at 32.25 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 24.76% returns over the last 6 months and 0.31% over the last 12 months.
BMW INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations127.38132.84104.77
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations127.38132.84104.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials45.5958.4344.33
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.630.40-0.01
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost4.695.053.93
Depreciation12.2811.1610.76
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses41.2840.8933.45
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.1816.9112.31
Other Income0.851.184.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.0318.0916.59
Interest5.395.945.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.6412.1510.88
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax19.6412.1510.88
Tax5.693.223.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.958.937.65
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.958.937.65
Equity Share Capital22.5122.5122.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.620.400.34
Diluted EPS0.620.400.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.620.400.34
Diluted EPS0.620.400.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #BIL #BMW INDUSTRIES LIMITED #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Feb 9, 2023 05:00 pm