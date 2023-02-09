BIL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 127.38 crore, up 21.58% Y-o-Y
February 09, 2023 / 05:12 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BMW INDUSTRIES LIMITED are:Net Sales at Rs 127.38 crore in December 2022 up 21.58% from Rs. 104.77 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.95 crore in December 2022 up 82.28% from Rs. 7.65 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.31 crore in December 2022 up 36.42% from Rs. 27.35 crore in December 2021.
BIL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.62 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.34 in December 2021.
|BIL shares closed at 32.25 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 24.76% returns over the last 6 months and 0.31% over the last 12 months.
|BMW INDUSTRIES LIMITED
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|127.38
|132.84
|104.77
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|127.38
|132.84
|104.77
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|45.59
|58.43
|44.33
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.63
|0.40
|-0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.69
|5.05
|3.93
|Depreciation
|12.28
|11.16
|10.76
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|41.28
|40.89
|33.45
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|24.18
|16.91
|12.31
|Other Income
|0.85
|1.18
|4.28
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|25.03
|18.09
|16.59
|Interest
|5.39
|5.94
|5.72
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|19.64
|12.15
|10.88
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|19.64
|12.15
|10.88
|Tax
|5.69
|3.22
|3.22
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|13.95
|8.93
|7.65
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|13.95
|8.93
|7.65
|Equity Share Capital
|22.51
|22.51
|22.51
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.62
|0.40
|0.34
|Diluted EPS
|0.62
|0.40
|0.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.62
|0.40
|0.34
|Diluted EPS
|0.62
|0.40
|0.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited