BIL Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 91.73 crore, down 37.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 91.73 crore in December 2020 down 37.99% from Rs. 147.93 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2020 down 93.34% from Rs. 4.47 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.85 crore in December 2020 down 30.72% from Rs. 28.65 crore in December 2019.

BIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.20 in December 2019.

BIL shares closed at 24.15 on February 12, 2021 (BSE) and has given 53.82% returns over the last 6 months and 36.83% over the last 12 months.