BIL Continental Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.16 crore, up 63.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.16 crore in September 2020 up 63.57% from Rs. 2.54 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2020 up 150.61% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2020 up 7.41% from Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2019.

BIL Continental EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.10 in September 2019.

BIL Continental shares closed at 6.50 on August 14, 2020 (BSE)