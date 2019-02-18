BIL Continental Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 8.18 crore, up 28.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.18 crore in December 2018 up 28.69% from Rs. 6.36 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2018 up 8.94% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2018 up 154.55% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2017.

BIL Continental EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.11 in December 2017.

BIL Continental shares closed at 7.19 on February 15, 2019 (BSE) and has given -4.89% returns over the last 6 months and -20.38% over the last 12 months.