BIL Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 102.93 crore, up 6.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 102.93 crore in September 2021 up 6.53% from Rs. 96.62 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.25 crore in September 2021 up 315.04% from Rs. 2.47 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.15 crore in September 2021 up 21.81% from Rs. 23.93 crore in September 2020.

BIL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.45 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.11 in September 2020.

BIL shares closed at 38.00 on November 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 31.26% returns over the last 6 months and 171.82% over the last 12 months.