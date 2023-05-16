English
    BIL Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 135.24 crore, up 15.56% Y-o-Y

    May 16, 2023 / 10:07 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for BMW INDUSTRIES LIMITED are:

    Net Sales at Rs 135.24 crore in March 2023 up 15.56% from Rs. 117.02 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.29 crore in March 2023 up 218.3% from Rs. 5.12 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.33 crore in March 2023 up 20.19% from Rs. 26.90 crore in March 2022.

    BIL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.72 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.24 in March 2022.

    BIL shares closed at 29.93 on May 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 11.47% returns over the last 6 months and 9.43% over the last 12 months.

    BMW INDUSTRIES LIMITED
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations135.24141.77117.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations135.24141.77117.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials53.1645.9445.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.65-0.63-3.64
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.925.575.48
    Depreciation0.7513.8611.92
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses46.8449.7647.18
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.9227.2710.29
    Other Income3.661.004.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.5828.2714.98
    Interest6.175.455.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.4222.819.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax25.4222.819.23
    Tax9.285.494.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.1317.335.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.1317.335.19
    Minority Interest0.16-0.04-0.07
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates16.2917.295.12
    Equity Share Capital22.5122.5122.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.720.770.24
    Diluted EPS0.720.770.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.720.770.24
    Diluted EPS0.720.770.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 16, 2023 10:00 am