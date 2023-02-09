BIL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 141.77 crore, up 24.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 141.77 crore in December 2022 up 24.9% from Rs. 113.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.29 crore in December 2022 up 111.21% from Rs. 8.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.13 crore in December 2022 up 42.19% from Rs. 29.63 crore in December 2021.