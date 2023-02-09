 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BIL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 141.77 crore, up 24.9% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 05:20 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for BMW INDUSTRIES LIMITED are:

Net Sales at Rs 141.77 crore in December 2022 up 24.9% from Rs. 113.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.29 crore in December 2022 up 111.21% from Rs. 8.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.13 crore in December 2022 up 42.19% from Rs. 29.63 crore in December 2021.

BMW INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 141.77 149.65 113.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 141.77 149.65 113.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 45.94 58.08 44.33
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.63 0.40 -0.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.57 6.06 5.04
Depreciation 13.86 12.75 12.33
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 49.76 52.02 39.09
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.27 20.34 12.72
Other Income 1.00 1.19 4.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.27 21.54 17.30
Interest 5.45 5.99 5.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 22.81 15.55 11.51
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 22.81 15.55 11.51
Tax 5.49 3.16 3.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.33 12.39 8.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.33 12.39 8.26
Minority Interest -0.04 -0.09 -0.07
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 17.29 12.30 8.18
Equity Share Capital 22.51 22.51 22.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.77 0.55 0.37
Diluted EPS 0.77 0.55 0.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.77 0.55 0.37
Diluted EPS 0.77 0.55 0.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited