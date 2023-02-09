BIL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 141.77 crore, up 24.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 141.77 crore in December 2022 up 24.9% from Rs. 113.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.29 crore in December 2022 up 111.21% from Rs. 8.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.13 crore in December 2022 up 42.19% from Rs. 29.63 crore in December 2021.

BIL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.77 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.37 in December 2021.

Read More

BIL shares closed at 32.25 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 24.76% returns over the last 6 months and 0.31% over the last 12 months.