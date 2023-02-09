English
    BIL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 141.77 crore, up 24.9% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 05:20 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for BMW INDUSTRIES LIMITED are:

    Net Sales at Rs 141.77 crore in December 2022 up 24.9% from Rs. 113.50 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.29 crore in December 2022 up 111.21% from Rs. 8.18 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.13 crore in December 2022 up 42.19% from Rs. 29.63 crore in December 2021.

    BMW INDUSTRIES LIMITED
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations141.77149.65113.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations141.77149.65113.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials45.9458.0844.33
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.630.40-0.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.576.065.04
    Depreciation13.8612.7512.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses49.7652.0239.09
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.2720.3412.72
    Other Income1.001.194.58
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.2721.5417.30
    Interest5.455.995.79
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax22.8115.5511.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax22.8115.5511.51
    Tax5.493.163.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.3312.398.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.3312.398.26
    Minority Interest-0.04-0.09-0.07
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates17.2912.308.18
    Equity Share Capital22.5122.5122.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.770.550.37
    Diluted EPS0.770.550.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.770.550.37
    Diluted EPS0.770.550.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited