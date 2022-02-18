BIL Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 113.50 crore, up 4.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 113.50 crore in December 2021 up 4.6% from Rs. 108.51 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.18 crore in December 2021 up 324.88% from Rs. 1.93 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.63 crore in December 2021 up 25.92% from Rs. 23.53 crore in December 2020.

BIL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.37 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.09 in December 2020.

BIL shares closed at 28.90 on February 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -20.17% returns over the last 6 months and 20.42% over the last 12 months.