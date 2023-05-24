English
    Bikaji Foods Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 458.23 crore, up 15.3% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bikaji Foods International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 458.23 crore in March 2023 up 15.3% from Rs. 397.42 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.73 crore in March 2023 up 39.32% from Rs. 26.36 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.39 crore in March 2023 up 33.4% from Rs. 47.52 crore in March 2022.

    Bikaji Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 1.47 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.06 in March 2022.

    Bikaji Foods shares closed at 384.60 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.56% returns over the last 6 months

    Bikaji Foods International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations457.76502.19396.53
    Other Operating Income0.470.390.89
    Total Income From Operations458.23502.59397.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials268.91305.00266.65
    Purchase of Traded Goods37.3444.4913.67
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.475.132.91
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost23.9924.6522.02
    Depreciation10.4110.7410.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses65.3874.4252.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.7338.1629.94
    Other Income5.253.767.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax52.9841.9237.47
    Interest1.952.062.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax51.0339.8535.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax51.0339.8535.45
    Tax14.3010.139.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities36.7329.7226.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period36.7329.7226.36
    Equity Share Capital24.9524.9524.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.471.191.06
    Diluted EPS1.471.191.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.471.191.06
    Diluted EPS1.471.191.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
