    Bikaji Foods Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 477.40 crore, up 15.42% Y-o-Y

    August 02, 2023 / 10:32 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bikaji Foods International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 477.40 crore in June 2023 up 15.42% from Rs. 413.62 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.73 crore in June 2023 up 150.88% from Rs. 17.83 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.85 crore in June 2023 up 101.08% from Rs. 36.23 crore in June 2022.

    Bikaji Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 1.79 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.71 in June 2022.

    Bikaji Foods shares closed at 484.20 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.08% returns over the last 6 months

    Bikaji Foods International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations477.40457.76413.62
    Other Operating Income--0.47--
    Total Income From Operations477.40458.23413.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials291.97268.91301.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods40.9537.3418.90
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.624.47-6.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost24.0823.9922.39
    Depreciation11.2810.4110.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses61.8065.3845.44
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax52.9447.7321.03
    Other Income8.635.254.98
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax61.5752.9826.02
    Interest1.581.952.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax59.9951.0323.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax59.9951.0323.92
    Tax15.2614.306.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities44.7336.7317.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period44.7336.7317.83
    Equity Share Capital24.9524.9524.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.791.470.71
    Diluted EPS1.791.47--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.791.470.71
    Diluted EPS1.791.47--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 2, 2023 10:22 am

