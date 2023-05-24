Bikaji Foods Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 462.26 crore, up 15.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 462.26 crore in March 2023 up 15.49% from Rs. 400.25 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.71 crore in March 2023 up 51.65% from Rs. 24.87 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.41 crore in March 2023 up 43.47% from Rs. 46.29 crore in March 2022.

Bikaji Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 1.51 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.00 in March 2022.

Bikaji Foods shares closed at 384.60 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.56% returns over the last 6 months