Bikaji Foods Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 482.05 crore, up 15.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 482.05 crore in June 2023 up 15.01% from Rs. 419.16 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.65 crore in June 2023 up 156.52% from Rs. 16.24 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.45 crore in June 2023 up 101.55% from Rs. 35.45 crore in June 2022.

Bikaji Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 1.67 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.63 in June 2022.

Bikaji Foods shares closed at 484.20 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.08% returns over the last 6 months