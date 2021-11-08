MARKET NEWS

Bijoy Hans Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 57.57% Y-o-Y

November 08, 2021 / 04:32 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bijoy Hans are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in September 2021 down 57.57% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021 down 322.38% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2020.

 

Bijoy Hans
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Net Sales/Income from operations0.060.110.13
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.060.110.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods0.030.050.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.010.030.00
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.040.040.04
Depreciation0.010.010.01
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.060.070.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.09-0.08-0.05
Other Income0.030.040.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.06-0.05-0.01
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.06-0.05-0.01
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.06-0.05-0.01
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.06-0.05-0.01
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.06-0.05-0.01
Equity Share Capital3.003.003.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.20-0.16-0.05
Diluted EPS------
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.20-0.16-0.05
Diluted EPS------
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Bijoy Hans #Earnings First-Cut #Results #trading
first published: Nov 8, 2021 04:11 pm

