Bijoy Hans Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 57.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in September 2021 down 57.57% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021 down 322.38% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2020.