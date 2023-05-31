Bijoy Hans Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, up 28.22% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bijoy Hans are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in March 2023 up 28.22% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2023 down 11164% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2023 down 2600% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

    Bijoy Hans
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.080.090.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.080.090.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.060.050.06
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.000.01-0.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.040.05
    Depreciation0.030.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.260.050.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.32-0.07-0.09
    Other Income0.050.030.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.28-0.040.00
    Interest0.01--0.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.28-0.040.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.28-0.040.00
    Tax0.00--0.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.28-0.040.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.28-0.040.00
    Equity Share Capital3.003.003.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.94-0.14-0.01
    Diluted EPS------
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.94-0.14-0.01
    Diluted EPS------
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Bijoy Hans #Earnings First-Cut #Results #trading
    first published: May 31, 2023 11:11 am