Bijoy Hans Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, up 28.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in March 2023 up 28.22% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2023 down 11164% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2023 down 2600% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.