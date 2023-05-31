Bijoy Hans Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, up 28.22% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bijoy Hans are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in March 2023 up 28.22% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2023 down 11164% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2023 down 2600% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.
|Bijoy Hans
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.08
|0.09
|0.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.08
|0.09
|0.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.06
|0.05
|0.06
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.00
|0.01
|-0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.04
|0.05
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.26
|0.05
|0.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.32
|-0.07
|-0.09
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.03
|0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.28
|-0.04
|0.00
|Interest
|0.01
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.28
|-0.04
|0.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.28
|-0.04
|0.00
|Tax
|0.00
|--
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.28
|-0.04
|0.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.28
|-0.04
|0.00
|Equity Share Capital
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.94
|-0.14
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.94
|-0.14
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited