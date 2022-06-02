Bijoy Hans Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, up 31.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in March 2022 up 31.83% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022 up 93.32% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 up 150% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.