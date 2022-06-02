 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bijoy Hans Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, up 31.83% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 10:20 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bijoy Hans are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in March 2022 up 31.83% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022 up 93.32% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 up 150% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

 

Bijoy Hans
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.06 0.10 0.05
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.06 0.10 0.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.06 0.09 0.07
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.01 -0.02 -0.03
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.05 0.04 0.05
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.05 0.05 0.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.09 -0.08 -0.09
Other Income 0.09 0.03 0.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.00 -0.04 -0.03
Interest 0.00 -- 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.00 -0.04 -0.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.00 -0.04 -0.03
Tax 0.00 -- 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.00 -0.04 -0.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.00 -0.04 -0.04
Equity Share Capital 3.00 3.00 3.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 -0.15 -0.12
Diluted EPS -- -- --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 -0.15 -0.12
Diluted EPS -- -- --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Bijoy Hans #Earnings First-Cut #Results #trading
first published: Jun 2, 2022 10:11 am
