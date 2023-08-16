English
    Bijoy Hans Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 0.73% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bijoy Hans are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in June 2023 down 0.73% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 up 93.89% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 up 114.29% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

    Bijoy Hans shares closed at 22.00 on August 14, 2023 (BSE)

    Bijoy Hans
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.070.080.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.070.080.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.080.060.02
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.020.000.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.040.050.04
    Depreciation0.020.030.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.090.260.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.13-0.32-0.11
    Other Income0.120.050.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.01-0.28-0.08
    Interest--0.01--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.01-0.28-0.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.01-0.28-0.08
    Tax--0.00--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.01-0.28-0.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.01-0.28-0.08
    Equity Share Capital3.003.003.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.02-0.94-0.27
    Diluted EPS------
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.02-0.94-0.27
    Diluted EPS------
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Bijoy Hans #Earnings First-Cut #Results #trading
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 09:44 am

