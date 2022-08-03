 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bijoy Hans Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 38.13% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 07:13 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bijoy Hans are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in June 2022 down 38.13% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022 down 68.66% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022 down 75% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.

 

Bijoy Hans
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.07 0.06 0.11
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.07 0.06 0.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.02 0.06 0.05
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.02 -0.01 0.03
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.04 0.05 0.04
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.08 0.05 0.07
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.11 -0.09 -0.08
Other Income 0.03 0.09 0.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.08 0.00 -0.05
Interest -- 0.00 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.08 0.00 -0.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.08 0.00 -0.05
Tax -- 0.00 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.08 0.00 -0.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.08 0.00 -0.05
Equity Share Capital 3.00 3.00 3.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.27 -0.01 -0.16
Diluted EPS -- -- --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.27 -0.01 -0.16
Diluted EPS -- -- --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 3, 2022 07:11 pm
