Bijoy Hans Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 38.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in June 2022 down 38.13% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022 down 68.66% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022 down 75% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.