Bijoy Hans Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, up 19.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in June 2020 up 19.04% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020 up 58.2% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020 up 66.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2019.