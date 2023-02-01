 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Bijoy Hans Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 7.71% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 04:51 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bijoy Hans are:Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 7.71% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 4.33% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.
Bijoy Hans
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations0.090.060.10
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.090.060.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods0.050.050.09
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.010.00-0.02
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.040.040.04
Depreciation0.010.010.01
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.050.040.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.07-0.08-0.08
Other Income0.030.040.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.04-0.04-0.04
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.04-0.04-0.04
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.04-0.04-0.04
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.04-0.04-0.04
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.04-0.04-0.04
Equity Share Capital3.003.003.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.14-0.13-0.15
Diluted EPS------
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.14-0.13-0.15
Diluted EPS------
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Bijoy Hans #Earnings First-Cut #Results #trading
first published: Feb 1, 2023 04:33 pm