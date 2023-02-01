English
    Bijoy Hans Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 7.71% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 04:51 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bijoy Hans are:Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 7.71% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 4.33% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.
    Bijoy Hans
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.090.060.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.090.060.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.050.050.09
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.010.00-0.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.040.040.04
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.050.040.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.07-0.08-0.08
    Other Income0.030.040.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.04-0.04-0.04
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.04-0.04-0.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.04-0.04-0.04
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.04-0.04-0.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.04-0.04-0.04
    Equity Share Capital3.003.003.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.14-0.13-0.15
    Diluted EPS------
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.14-0.13-0.15
    Diluted EPS------
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited