Bijoy Hans Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 7.71% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.09 0.06 0.10 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.09 0.06 0.10 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 0.05 0.05 0.09 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.01 0.00 -0.02 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.04 0.04 0.04 Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.05 0.04 0.05 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.07 -0.08 -0.08 Other Income 0.03 0.04 0.03 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.04 -0.04 -0.04 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.04 -0.04 -0.04 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.04 -0.04 -0.04 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.04 -0.04 -0.04 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.04 -0.04 -0.04 Equity Share Capital 3.00 3.00 3.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.14 -0.13 -0.15 Diluted EPS -- -- -- EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.14 -0.13 -0.15 Diluted EPS -- -- -- Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited