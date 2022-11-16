Bihar Sponge Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 130.05 crore, up 1773.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 130.05 crore in September 2022 up 1773.96% from Rs. 6.94 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.21 crore in September 2022 up 225.58% from Rs. 0.98 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.28 crore in September 2022 up 160.98% from Rs. 1.64 crore in September 2021.

Bihar Sponge EPS has increased to Rs. 0.36 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in September 2021.

Bihar Sponge shares closed at 9.96 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 14.61% returns over the last 6 months and 12.54% over the last 12 months.