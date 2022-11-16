English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now | ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Bihar Sponge Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 130.05 crore, up 1773.96% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 10:34 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bihar Sponge Iron are:

    Net Sales at Rs 130.05 crore in September 2022 up 1773.96% from Rs. 6.94 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.21 crore in September 2022 up 225.58% from Rs. 0.98 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.28 crore in September 2022 up 160.98% from Rs. 1.64 crore in September 2021.

    Bihar Sponge EPS has increased to Rs. 0.36 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in September 2021.

    Bihar Sponge shares closed at 9.96 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 14.61% returns over the last 6 months and 12.54% over the last 12 months.

    Bihar Sponge Iron
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations130.05112.176.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations130.05112.176.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials115.7685.94--
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.453.044.68
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.4210.63--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.510.460.65
    Depreciation1.061.060.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.6210.921.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.060.11-0.12
    Other Income0.150.431.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.220.530.94
    Interest0.010.00-0.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.210.530.98
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.210.530.98
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.210.530.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.210.530.98
    Equity Share Capital90.2190.2190.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.360.060.11
    Diluted EPS0.360.06--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.360.060.11
    Diluted EPS0.360.06--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Bihar Sponge #Bihar Sponge Iron #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Sponge Iron
    first published: Nov 16, 2022 10:22 am