Bihar Sponge Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 112.85 crore, up 85.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 112.85 crore in March 2023 up 85.55% from Rs. 60.82 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.31 crore in March 2023 up 59.87% from Rs. 2.69 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.32 crore in March 2023 up 56.47% from Rs. 3.40 crore in March 2022.

Bihar Sponge EPS has increased to Rs. 0.48 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.30 in March 2022.

Bihar Sponge shares closed at 8.61 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.40% returns over the last 6 months and -10.03% over the last 12 months.