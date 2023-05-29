English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Bihar Sponge Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 112.85 crore, up 85.55% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bihar Sponge Iron are:

    Net Sales at Rs 112.85 crore in March 2023 up 85.55% from Rs. 60.82 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.31 crore in March 2023 up 59.87% from Rs. 2.69 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.32 crore in March 2023 up 56.47% from Rs. 3.40 crore in March 2022.

    Bihar Sponge EPS has increased to Rs. 0.48 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.30 in March 2022.

    Bihar Sponge shares closed at 8.61 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.40% returns over the last 6 months and -10.03% over the last 12 months.

    Bihar Sponge Iron
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations112.85108.3160.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations112.85108.3160.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials79.0985.7773.96
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.475.185.41
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks15.272.34-28.87
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.730.500.68
    Depreciation1.061.060.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.569.4210.73
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.674.03-1.92
    Other Income1.590.084.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.264.112.57
    Interest0.110.02-0.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.144.092.60
    Exceptional Items0.16--0.10
    P/L Before Tax4.314.092.69
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.314.092.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.314.092.69
    Equity Share Capital90.2190.2190.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.480.450.30
    Diluted EPS0.480.450.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.480.450.30
    Diluted EPS0.480.450.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Bihar Sponge #Bihar Sponge Iron #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Sponge Iron
    first published: May 29, 2023 09:11 am