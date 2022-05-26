Bihar Sponge Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.82 crore, up 671.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.82 crore in March 2022 up 671.84% from Rs. 7.88 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.69 crore in March 2022 up 38.48% from Rs. 1.95 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.40 crore in March 2022 up 31.27% from Rs. 2.59 crore in March 2021.

Bihar Sponge EPS has increased to Rs. 0.30 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.22 in March 2021.

Bihar Sponge shares closed at 9.12 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 6.54% returns over the last 6 months and 59.16% over the last 12 months.