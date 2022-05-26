 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bihar Sponge Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.82 crore, up 671.84% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 12:38 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bihar Sponge Iron are:

Net Sales at Rs 60.82 crore in March 2022 up 671.84% from Rs. 7.88 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.69 crore in March 2022 up 38.48% from Rs. 1.95 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.40 crore in March 2022 up 31.27% from Rs. 2.59 crore in March 2021.

Bihar Sponge EPS has increased to Rs. 0.30 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.22 in March 2021.

Bihar Sponge shares closed at 9.12 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 6.54% returns over the last 6 months and 59.16% over the last 12 months.

Bihar Sponge Iron
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 60.82 5.91 7.88
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 60.82 5.91 7.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 73.96 -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.41 3.95 4.41
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -28.87 -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.68 0.60 0.46
Depreciation 0.83 0.72 0.73
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.73 0.62 1.23
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.92 0.02 1.05
Other Income 4.49 0.51 0.81
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.57 0.53 1.86
Interest -0.02 0.03 0.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.60 0.50 1.79
Exceptional Items 0.10 -- 0.15
P/L Before Tax 2.69 0.50 1.95
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.69 0.50 1.95
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.69 0.50 1.95
Equity Share Capital 90.21 90.21 90.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.30 0.06 0.22
Diluted EPS 0.30 0.06 0.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.30 0.06 0.22
Diluted EPS 0.30 0.06 0.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

May 26, 2022
