English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Bihar Sponge Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 48.34 crore, down 56.91% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 04:40 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bihar Sponge Iron are:

    Net Sales at Rs 48.34 crore in June 2023 down 56.91% from Rs. 112.17 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2023 up 28.66% from Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.74 crore in June 2023 up 9.43% from Rs. 1.59 crore in June 2022.

    Bihar Sponge EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.06 in June 2022.

    Bihar Sponge shares closed at 9.19 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.17% returns over the last 6 months and 2.45% over the last 12 months.

    Bihar Sponge Iron
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations48.34112.85112.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations48.34112.85112.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials44.6379.0985.94
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.844.473.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.3215.2710.63
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.460.730.46
    Depreciation1.061.061.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.239.5610.92
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.572.670.11
    Other Income6.251.590.43
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.684.260.53
    Interest--0.110.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.684.140.53
    Exceptional Items--0.16--
    P/L Before Tax0.684.310.53
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.684.310.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.684.310.53
    Equity Share Capital90.2190.2190.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.080.480.06
    Diluted EPS0.080.480.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.080.480.06
    Diluted EPS0.080.480.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Bihar Sponge #Bihar Sponge Iron #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Sponge Iron
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 04:33 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!