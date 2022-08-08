Bihar Sponge Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 112.17 crore, up 781.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 112.17 crore in June 2022 up 781.36% from Rs. 12.73 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2022 down 87.02% from Rs. 4.09 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.59 crore in June 2022 down 67.48% from Rs. 4.89 crore in June 2021.

Bihar Sponge EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.45 in June 2021.

Bihar Sponge shares closed at 8.82 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -29.89% returns over the last 6 months and -12.15% over the last 12 months.