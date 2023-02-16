 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bihar Sponge Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 108.31 crore, up 1731.3% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 01:33 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bihar Sponge Iron are:Net Sales at Rs 108.31 crore in December 2022 up 1731.3% from Rs. 5.91 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.09 crore in December 2022 up 713.01% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.17 crore in December 2022 up 313.6% from Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2021.
Bihar Sponge EPS has increased to Rs. 0.45 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2021. Bihar Sponge shares closed at 9.85 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 11.55% returns over the last 6 months and -10.70% over the last 12 months.
Bihar Sponge Iron
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations108.31130.055.91
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations108.31130.055.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials85.77115.76--
Purchase of Traded Goods5.185.453.95
Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.34-9.42--
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.500.510.60
Depreciation1.061.060.72
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses9.4213.620.62
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.033.060.02
Other Income0.080.150.51
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.113.220.53
Interest0.020.010.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.093.210.50
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax4.093.210.50
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.093.210.50
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.093.210.50
Equity Share Capital90.2190.2190.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.450.360.06
Diluted EPS0.450.360.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.450.360.06
Diluted EPS0.450.360.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 16, 2023 01:22 pm