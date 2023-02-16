Bihar Sponge Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 108.31 crore, up 1731.3% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bihar Sponge Iron are:Net Sales at Rs 108.31 crore in December 2022 up 1731.3% from Rs. 5.91 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.09 crore in December 2022 up 713.01% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.17 crore in December 2022 up 313.6% from Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2021.
Bihar Sponge EPS has increased to Rs. 0.45 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2021.
|Bihar Sponge shares closed at 9.85 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 11.55% returns over the last 6 months and -10.70% over the last 12 months.
|Bihar Sponge Iron
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|108.31
|130.05
|5.91
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|108.31
|130.05
|5.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|85.77
|115.76
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.18
|5.45
|3.95
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.34
|-9.42
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.50
|0.51
|0.60
|Depreciation
|1.06
|1.06
|0.72
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.42
|13.62
|0.62
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.03
|3.06
|0.02
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.15
|0.51
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.11
|3.22
|0.53
|Interest
|0.02
|0.01
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.09
|3.21
|0.50
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4.09
|3.21
|0.50
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4.09
|3.21
|0.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4.09
|3.21
|0.50
|Equity Share Capital
|90.21
|90.21
|90.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.45
|0.36
|0.06
|Diluted EPS
|0.45
|0.36
|0.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.45
|0.36
|0.06
|Diluted EPS
|0.45
|0.36
|0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited