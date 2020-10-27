Bigbloc Constru Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9.16 crore, down 53.78% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bigbloc Construction are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.16 crore in September 2020 down 53.78% from Rs. 19.81 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.04 crore in September 2020 down 374.19% from Rs. 0.38 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.55 crore in September 2020 down 67.84% from Rs. 1.71 crore in September 2019.
Bigbloc Constru shares closed at 74.10 on October 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 142.55% returns over the last 6 months and 201.83% over the last 12 months.
|Bigbloc Construction
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.16
|2.40
|19.81
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.16
|2.40
|19.81
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.54
|0.93
|7.67
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.04
|0.46
|1.74
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.14
|0.19
|-0.44
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.02
|0.76
|2.30
|Depreciation
|0.90
|0.91
|0.92
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.54
|1.16
|6.94
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.75
|-2.00
|0.68
|Other Income
|0.40
|0.20
|0.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.35
|-1.80
|0.79
|Interest
|0.70
|0.69
|0.69
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.05
|-2.49
|0.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.05
|-2.49
|0.10
|Tax
|-0.02
|-0.04
|-0.28
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.04
|-2.44
|0.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.04
|-2.44
|0.38
|Equity Share Capital
|14.16
|14.16
|14.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.73
|-1.73
|0.27
|Diluted EPS
|-0.73
|-1.73
|0.27
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.73
|-1.73
|0.27
|Diluted EPS
|-0.73
|-1.73
|0.27
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Oct 27, 2020 09:22 am