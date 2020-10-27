Bigbloc Constru Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9.16 crore, down 53.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.16 crore in September 2020 down 53.78% from Rs. 19.81 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.04 crore in September 2020 down 374.19% from Rs. 0.38 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.55 crore in September 2020 down 67.84% from Rs. 1.71 crore in September 2019.

Bigbloc Constru shares closed at 74.10 on October 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 142.55% returns over the last 6 months and 201.83% over the last 12 months.