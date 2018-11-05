Bigbloc Constru Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 25.27 crore, up 45% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 25.27 crore in September 2018 up 45% from Rs. 17.43 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.57 crore in September 2018 down 54.53% from Rs. 1.25 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.37 crore in September 2018 down 27.52% from Rs. 3.27 crore in September 2017.

Bigbloc Constru EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.40 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.88 in September 2017.

Bigbloc Constru shares closed at 47.20 on November 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given -72.01% returns over the last 6 months and -54.92% over the last 12 months.