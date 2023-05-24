Bigbloc Constru Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 27.92 crore, down 4.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.92 crore in March 2023 down 4.96% from Rs. 29.37 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.64 crore in March 2023 up 61.55% from Rs. 2.25 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.69 crore in March 2023 up 43.87% from Rs. 4.65 crore in March 2022.

Bigbloc Constru EPS has increased to Rs. 0.51 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.32 in March 2022.

Bigbloc Constru shares closed at 166.75 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.75% returns over the last 6 months and 33.24% over the last 12 months.