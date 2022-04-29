Bigbloc Constru Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.37 crore, up 30.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.37 crore in March 2022 up 30.58% from Rs. 22.50 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.25 crore in March 2022 down 31.27% from Rs. 3.28 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.65 crore in March 2022 down 8.28% from Rs. 5.07 crore in March 2021.

Bigbloc Constru EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.32 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.31 in March 2021.

Bigbloc Constru shares closed at 138.80 on April 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 380.78% returns over the last 6 months and 720.33% over the last 12 months.