Bigbloc Constru Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 22.50 crore, up 21.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.50 crore in March 2021 up 21.14% from Rs. 18.57 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.28 crore in March 2021 up 2535.55% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.07 crore in March 2021 up 161.34% from Rs. 1.94 crore in March 2020.

Bigbloc Constru EPS has increased to Rs. 2.31 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.09 in March 2020.

Bigbloc Constru shares closed at 90.70 on June 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given -8.34% returns over the last 6 months and 255.69% over the last 12 months.