Bigbloc Constru Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 18.57 crore, down 22.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.57 crore in March 2020 down 22.03% from Rs. 23.82 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2020 up 134.95% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.94 crore in March 2020 up 22.78% from Rs. 1.58 crore in March 2019.

Bigbloc Constru EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.25 in March 2019.

Bigbloc Constru shares closed at 29.45 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -17.62% returns over the last 6 months and 6.90% over the last 12 months.