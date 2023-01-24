Bigbloc Constru Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.65 crore, down 9.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.65 crore in December 2022 down 9.85% from Rs. 31.78 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.03 crore in December 2022 up 78.76% from Rs. 2.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.14 crore in December 2022 up 53.88% from Rs. 4.64 crore in December 2021.