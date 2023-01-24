English
    Bigbloc Constru Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.65 crore, down 9.85% Y-o-Y

    January 24, 2023 / 05:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bigbloc Construction are:

    Net Sales at Rs 28.65 crore in December 2022 down 9.85% from Rs. 31.78 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.03 crore in December 2022 up 78.76% from Rs. 2.26 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.14 crore in December 2022 up 53.88% from Rs. 4.64 crore in December 2021.

    Bigbloc Construction
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations28.6525.8331.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations28.6525.8331.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.158.0611.35
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.820.460.70
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.18-0.081.31
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.382.072.46
    Depreciation0.920.930.99
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.488.1011.33
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.086.283.64
    Other Income0.150.360.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.226.633.65
    Interest0.610.590.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.626.053.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.626.053.01
    Tax1.581.190.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.034.862.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.034.862.26
    Equity Share Capital14.1614.1614.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.570.690.32
    Diluted EPS0.570.690.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.570.690.32
    Diluted EPS0.570.690.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited