Bigbloc Constru Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 21.24 crore, up 0.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.24 crore in December 2020 up 0.39% from Rs. 21.16 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2020 up 789.14% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.43 crore in December 2020 up 42.11% from Rs. 1.71 crore in December 2019.

Bigbloc Constru EPS has increased to Rs. 0.41 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.05 in December 2019.

Bigbloc Constru shares closed at 104.05 on January 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 180.46% returns over the last 6 months and 178.95% over the last 12 months.