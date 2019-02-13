Bigbloc Constru Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 27.11 crore, up 36.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.11 crore in December 2018 up 36.57% from Rs. 19.85 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2018 down 62.14% from Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.24 crore in December 2018 down 34.88% from Rs. 3.44 crore in December 2017.

Bigbloc Constru EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.34 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.89 in December 2017.

Bigbloc Constru shares closed at 24.95 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -71.60% returns over the last 6 months and -82.60% over the last 12 months.